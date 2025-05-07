Arunachal: Himalayan University History Department Conducts Educational Field Visit to Malinithan Archaeological Site

ITANAGAR- The Department of History, Himalayan University, Itanagar, successfully organized an educational field study to the renowned Malinithan archaeological site in Likabali on 3rd May 2025.

The visit aimed to enrich students’ understanding of medieval temple architecture, cultural syncretism, and the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Students from the Master of Arts (History), IV Semester, were accompanied by Assistant Professors Mr. Dope Ori and Mrs. Kime Ana Lingu.

The academic tour was guided by Mr. Buru Taki, Technical Assistant (Archaeology) from the Research Department, who provided an in-depth briefing on the structural and historical significance of the Malinithan temple complex and its adjoining heritage museum.

The temple, associated with the legend of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, offered students an immersive learning experience about the intersection of mythology, art, and religious traditions.

The visit emphasized the importance of preserving historical sites, promoting responsible tourism, and fostering a deep respect for cultural heritage.

This educational field trip not only broadened the students’ academic perspectives but also instilled a sense of pride in the region’s legacy and underscored the role of archaeology in understanding India’s pluralistic past.