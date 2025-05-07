Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates New IGP Office in Namsai, Applauds Cultural Brilliance of Wakro Sisters

NAMSAI- In a landmark development for law enforcement infrastructure in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Eastern Range, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) Office, Namsai District on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art facilities are expected to significantly boost policing efficiency, inter-departmental coordination, and public service delivery in the region.

Mein was joined by dignitaries including MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, IGP P.N. Khrimey, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, and other senior officials. He lauded the Public Works Department for timely execution of the project, calling it a “crucial step toward strengthening grassroots governance and law enforcement.”

Later in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister graced a Carnatic music recital at the District Library, Namsai, presented by the talented Wakro Sisters – Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama. Trained at Chennai’s prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation, the sisters made history as the first women from Arunachal Pradesh to pursue Carnatic music professionally.

Organised by the Lohit Youth Library Network, the event featured rich classical compositions accompanied by instrumentalists from Kerala. DCM Mein praised the sisters’ commitment to art and culture, noting their journey as a “milestone in the cultural evolution of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Reflecting on his association with the Youth Library Movement, Mein recounted its humble beginnings with mobile book exhibitions in 2006 and the establishment of the Bamboosa Library in 2007, during his tenure as Education Minister. He emphasized the movement’s ongoing role in promoting creativity, literacy, and community engagement.

As part of the state’s commitment to youth and education, Mein announced the provision of a mobile library van for Namsai and plans to expand New Age Learning Centres across all districts. These centers aim to bridge the digital divide and promote equitable access to modern learning.

The DCM also underscored the rising participation of women in leadership and cultural arenas, citing the Wakro Sisters as symbols of Arunachal’s progressive spirit. The event concluded with a strong message encouraging youth to embrace reading, creative expression, and lifelong learning.

Also in attendance were Advisor Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Padma Shri awardee Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, and other local leaders and educators.

The day’s events marked a celebration of infrastructure development, artistic excellence, and educational empowerment, echoing the government’s vision for a culturally rich and forward-looking Arunachal Pradesh.