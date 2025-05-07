Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review with Border States Following Pahalgam Attack

NEW DELHI- Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial security review meeting today with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The virtual meeting focused on national preparedness and response after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive retaliation against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in the intervening night of May 6-7, targeted nine identified terrorist locations, resulting in the destruction of key training camps, arms depots, and hideouts linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Shah described it as a “befitting reply” to the perpetrators and a testament to the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

“All participating leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the operation’s success,” said Shah, emphasizing national unity and the boosted morale of the citizenry.

The Home Minister issued directives to:

Maintain readiness of SDRF, Civil Defence, NCC, and Home Guards

Ensure uninterrupted essential services and supplies

Monitor and act swiftly against anti-national propaganda on social media

Strengthen security at vulnerable points and enhance public awareness

Shah also stressed coordinated action between local administrations, security forces, and NGOs, urging states to avoid spreading panic and instead promote informed vigilance.

The meeting included CMs from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, along with the LGs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and top officials from MHA, IB, BSF, and CISF.

The message was clear: Bharat stands united and prepared to defend its sovereignty at all costs.