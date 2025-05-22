Arunachal: NIMAS Team Summits Mt. Kangchenjunga, Concludes Historic ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ Mission

ITANAGAR – In a monumental achievement for Indian mountaineering, a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), based in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, successfully summited Mount Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest peak in the world on May 18, 2025.

This historic ascent marked the triumphant culmination of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, a patriotic mission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak of each of India’s 28 states.

Led by renowned mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, a Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awardee and who have summited Mount Everest three times, the NIMAS team achieved a rare 100% summit success rate this season, despite extreme weather conditions and high attrition rates that challenged other expeditions.

The ascent of Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in Sikkim, served as the symbolic crown of the mission, which was conceptualized to celebrate India’s unity, diversity, and national pride through adventure.

The ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, launched under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and its G20 presidency, began in October 2022.

Over the past two years, the NIMAS team, supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, scaled the highest climbable peaks across all 28 Indian states, from Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh to Anamudi in Kerala.

The mission not only showcased India’s diverse landscapes but also inspired youth and promoted national integration through the spirit of adventure.

“This wasn’t just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the northeast to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga has now flown atop every state’s highest point,” said Colonel Jamwal. “I’m proud of the team and honored to lead a mission that reflects the unity and diversity of our great nation.”

The Kangchenjunga expedition, flagged off by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on March 26, 2025, faced formidable challenges, including treacherous terrain, unpredictable avalanches, and extreme altitudes.

Unlike Mount Everest, which sees regular commercial expeditions, Kangchenjunga remains a true test of raw mountaineering skill, with a historical summit success rate below 40%. The NIMAS team’s flawless execution, rigorous training, and disciplined approach set them apart as the only Indian expedition to achieve a perfect summit record this season.

The expedition not only underscores NIMAS’s growing legacy in adventure leadership but also highlights its role in fostering national pride and resilience. Earlier this year, NIMAS set a world record by rafting the entire 1,040 km length of the Brahmaputra River within India, further cementing its reputation as a powerhouse of extreme adventure sports.

As the Tricolor waved proudly atop Kangchenjunga, it carried the dreams of the climbers and the spirit of a nation united in its pursuit of excellence. The ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit, inspiring future generations to embrace adventure, discipline, and patriotism.