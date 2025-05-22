ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Drug Awareness Program for Anganwadi Workers held in Ziro

Joint Initiative by Department of Women and Child Development and District Police.

Arunachal: Drug Awareness Program for Anganwadi Workers held in Ziro

ZIRO- In line with the resolutions adopted during the 8th NCORD Committee Meeting held on April 28, 2025, the Department of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with the District Police of Lower Subansiri, successfully organized a Two-Day Drug Awareness Program from 21st to 22nd May 2025 for 108 Anganwadi Workers from six villages—Siiro, Hari, Kalung, Dutta, Hija, and Tajang.

Recognizing the pivotal grassroots role played by Anganwadi Workers, who engage directly with households and communities, the initiative aimed to empower them as community-level advocates against drug abuse.

As part of the program, the District Police displayed real-life samples of commonly abused banned substances currently circulating in the region, helping workers identify and understand the local drug threat more effectively.

The program was conducted under the able supervision of Mrs Takhe Rinyo Bullo, CDPO, Ziro-I, and Mrs Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police, Lower Subansiri District.

Their leadership emphasized the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach in combating the growing menace of drug addiction, particularly through preventive awareness and grassroots outreach.

The joint effort underscores the district’s proactive measures in building community resilience against substance abuse, with Anganwadi Workers now acting as key informants and educators in their respective villages.

