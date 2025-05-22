ADVERTISMENT
National

IndiGo Flight Encounters Hailstorm En Route to Srinagar; Passengers Describe ‘Terrifying’ Experience

The aircraft, carrying 227 passengers, sustained significant damage to its nose cone.

Last Updated: 22/05/2025
1 minute read
IndiGo Flight Encounters Hailstorm En Route to Srinagar; Passengers Describe 'Terrifying' Experience

SRINAGAR— On the evening of May 21, IndiGo flight 6E2142, an Airbus A321 (VT-IMD) operating from Delhi to Srinagar, encountered severe turbulence due to a sudden hailstorm during its approach to Srinagar.

The aircraft, carrying 227 passengers, sustained significant damage to its nose cone. Despite the challenging conditions, the pilot declared an emergency and managed to land the plane safely at Srinagar Airport.

Passengers aboard the flight recounted harrowing moments as the aircraft shook violently. Videos circulating on social media depict scenes of panic, with passengers screaming and praying. One passenger described the ordeal as “terrifying.”

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection following the incident. IndiGo has issued a statement acknowledging the event and confirming that all passengers are safe.

This incident underscores the challenges posed by sudden weather changes during air travel and highlights the importance of swift action and communication by flight crews to ensure passenger safety

