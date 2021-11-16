Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives ‘Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award’

Story Highlights Shyamcharan Metra National Award is instituted to honour the writers from Non-Hindi Belts who writes in Hindi and Devnagri lipi.

ITANAGAR- In the recently held the 44th International Nagri Lipi Conference held at Pondicherry University; Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh, Associate Professor in Hindi of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar was awarded “Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award” for her enormous contribution in the field of Hindi literature by Central Government Sponsored NGO “Nagri Lipi Parishad”.

Nagri Lipi Parishad is a New Delhi based National level organisation working for the promotion of Hindi and Devnagri Lipi. Nagri Lipi Parishad organises seminars worldwide for the promotion of Hindi language. Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award is instituted to honour the writers from Non-Hindi Belts who writes in Hindi and Devnagri lipi.

Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh has numerous research papers on Hindi in many national and International Journals to her credit. She has received many national and state level awards and this was one more feather in her cap. She has also written many books in Hindi- “Uss raat ki suba” a novel based on the life of tribal womenfolk of Arunachal Pradesh, “Khatam” – a book on folk tales of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh to name just a few.

She has been teaching and propagating Hindi language and writing for the last 15 years in Arunachal Pradesh. She was also unanimously selected as the General Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Teachers’ Association (APCTA) in the recently concluded triennial conference at Bomdila.