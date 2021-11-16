Itanagar

Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives ‘Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award’

Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh has numerous research papers on Hindi in many national and International Journals to her credit.

November 16, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives 'Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award'
Story Highlights
  • Shyamcharan Metra National Award is instituted to honour the writers from Non-Hindi Belts who writes in Hindi and Devnagri lipi.

ITANAGAR-  In the recently held the  44th International Nagri Lipi Conference held at Pondicherry University; Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh, Associate Professor in Hindi of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar was awarded “Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award” for her enormous contribution in the field of Hindi literature by Central Government Sponsored NGO “Nagri Lipi Parishad”.

Nagri Lipi Parishad is a New Delhi based National level organisation working for the promotion of Hindi and Devnagri Lipi. Nagri Lipi Parishad organises seminars worldwide for the promotion of Hindi language. Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award is instituted to honour the writers from Non-Hindi Belts who writes in Hindi and Devnagri lipi.

Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh has numerous research papers on Hindi in many national and International Journals to her credit. She has received many national and state level awards and this was one more feather in her cap.  She has also written many books in Hindi- “Uss raat ki suba” a novel based on the life of tribal womenfolk of Arunachal Pradesh, “Khatam” – a book on folk tales of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh to name just a few.

She has been teaching and propagating Hindi language and writing for the last 15 years in Arunachal Pradesh. She was also unanimously selected as the General Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Teachers’ Association (APCTA) in the recently concluded triennial conference at Bomdila.

Related Articles

Tags
November 16, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.

Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.

October 16, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings

Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings

October 13, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Union MoS Communication calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union MoS Communication calls on the Governor

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

October 9, 2021
Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

October 9, 2021
Arunachal: Vice President visits Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar

Arunachal: Vice President visits Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar

October 9, 2021

Arunachal Governor participates in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration

October 7, 2021
IMC Mayor and TRIHMS staff witness PM Modi's dedication ceremony of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants

IMC Mayor and TRIHMS staff witness PM Modi’s dedication ceremony of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Itanagar

Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Itanagar

October 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button