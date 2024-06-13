ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Amit Shah, Nadda to attend swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh CM .

Last Updated: June 13, 2024
1 minute read
Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE-    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu will take oath as the CM of the state for the third consecutive term on Thursday.  Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar at around 11.00 am.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and a host of senior party leaders are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony

Ahead of the event, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said there is great enthusiasm among the people as the BJP is forming the government once again in the state. “People are very excited.

Live Update-

Pema Khandu taking oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Complete list of Council of Minister

  1. Pema Khandu-                Chief Minister
  2. Chowna Mein-                Dy Chief Minister
  3. Biyuram Wahgey-           Cabinet Minister
  4. Nyato Dokum                 Cabinet Minister
  5. Gabriel D Wangsu           Cabinet Minister
  6. Wangki Lowang              Cabinet Minister
  7. P D Sona                         Cabinet Minister
  8. Mama Natung                Cabinet Minister
  9. Balo Raja                        Cabinet Minister
  10. Kento Jini                       Cabinet Minister
  11. Ojing Tashing                 Cabinet Minister

 

Watch Video of the political journey of Pema Khandu

Last Updated: June 13, 2024
