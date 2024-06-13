Watch the political journey of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Watch Video of the political journey of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu who became the CM of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained power by winning 46 of the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP had won 10 seats “unopposed” even before the voting began. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was one of the 10 candidates who won his seat without any contest.

Pema Khandu has been the Chief Minister for the last 2 times and with this landslide victory, he is going to take charge of the state as Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.

In this special presentation of Arunachal24, we are going to tell you the whole story of Pema Khandu’s political journey so far, so watch this video till the end.

Pema Khandu is the youngest Chief Minister of India, who took charge as CM at the age of 37. Before Khandu, Akhilesh Yadav was the only CM who became CM at the youngest age. When Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of UP for the first time, he was 38 years old at that time.

Pema Khandu, the eldest son of former Arunachal Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, completed his graduation from Hindu College, Delhi. Khandu joined Congress in the early 2000s. He was made the General Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in 2005 and the President of Tawang District Congress Committee in 2010.

But the real political journey started when his father Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter accident. After this, Pema contested the 2011 elections from his father’s assembly constituency Mukto.

In September 2016, Pema Khandu, while being the CM of Arunachal, rebelled against the Congress along with 43 MLAs. After this, he joined BJP’s ally PPA. However, in December 2016, he was shown the way out of the party by the PPA. After this, Pema Khandu joined BJP along with 43 MLAs.

After joining BJP, in 2019, BJP formed the government in Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Pema Khandu. In 2024, once again BJP government is being formed in Arunachal under the leadership of Pema Khandu.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Khandu launched several campaigns for the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.

He launched the ‘Arunachal Rising Abhiyan’ to highlight the major programs of the state and the Center at the grassroots level. As a government initiative for public outreach and grievance redressal, he started the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ initiative in the state.