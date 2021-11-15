Itanagar

Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

Promote welfare activities for the tribal people with futuristic vision, said Governor

November 15, 2021
  • Tribal leaders must take the society, State and the nation on the path of progress and prosperity, work for the wellbeing of the posterity and conservation of the nature’s bounty:  Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), along with tribal leaders of the State celebrated the JANJATIYA GAURAV DIWAS, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th November 2021. The Governor interacted with Community based leaders of different tribes of the State and hosted a High Tea on the occasion.

The Governor said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a great freedom fighter, a people’s leader and a regional hero who fought for the rights of the tribal people and strived for preservation of tribal faith, culture and traditions. The people revered him so much that they gave him the title of ‘Bhagwan’. He said that the tribal people of India immensely contributed in our freedom struggle and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji aims to acknowledge their sacrifices and contribution.

The Governor said that the activities and objectives of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas must not confine to the celebration only but promote welfare activities for the tribal people with futuristic vision.

The Governor urged the tribal leaders not to forget the past, where tribal people partook in the freedom movement. Now the tribal leaders must take the society, State and the nation on the path of progress and prosperity, work for the wellbeing of the posterity and conservation of nature’s bounty. He urged upon them to work with the spirit of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

The Governor advised the community leaders to involve themselves in the developmental progress of the State and ensure transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction as and when required in project implementation. He called upon them to motivate youth for entrepreneurship and organic farming which has huge potential.

On behalf of the Tribal Communities, PG Tago, and Smti Olen Megu Damin conveyed their gratitude to the Central Government and to the Governor for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration. They said that the celebration will help in highlighting the contributions of tribal communities in the freedom struggle.

Senior citizen and former Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University Dr. Tai Nyori presented a book titled ‘A Freedom Movement in the Twilight-  Tribal Patriotism in the North-Eastern Frontier Tracts of India’, authored by him to the Governor on the occasion.

