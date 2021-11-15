Arunachal: APSCW conduct awareness program in Longding District

LONGDING- Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women ( APSCW ) in coordination with All Wancho Women Welfare Society(AWWWS) and CBOs conducted one day awareness programme at Longding today on range of issues like crime against women, Property rights in the context of Arunchal Pradesh, Drug abuse and alcoholism, domestic violence and polygamy etc. with an aim to empower women and girls and to enable them to know their legal rights and its benefits.

Speaking at the occasion Shri Bani Lego DC appreciated the efforts of the APSCW andAWWWS for conducting the program. He shared his concerns towards the issues of drug abuse, early marriage etc in the district, he said such awareness programs can be crucial for bringing positive change in the society.

Addressing the gathering Vice Chairperson Mrs Heymai Towsik said the awareness programs are being carried out in order to make women to understand their entitlements and legal rights. She urged womenfolk to refrain from engaging in negative activities like Gambling as the role of mother is important in the process of a child’s socialization.

Mrs Towsik also talked about the importance of SHGs in bringing women empowerment. In his speech she negated the culture of Panchayat Pati syndrome and requested women leaders to be confident and lead from the front. “The Commission is making all-out efforts to empower the women and they should know all the legal provisions that safeguard them” she added.

Resource person Mrs Techi Hunmai a Member of APSCW gave presentation on the role, functions and power of the APSCW. She also told that commission is taking up with the govt with regards to issues like Special Maternity Hospital, Subsidized and collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs, increasing the number of women police personnel etc.

Other Resource persons: Advocate Wangtan Wangsu GS Wancho Cultural Society, talked about property rights of women in Arunachal; advocate Langtho Shangham talked about various dimensions of Domestic violence and Dr K Ratan Talked about the issues of drug abuse and alcoholism.

President of Satyawoti Wangsa AWWWS briefed about the various problems in Longding, like lack of office for the women organization, employment of underaged childrens, need for mass awareness etc, she submitted a representation on behalf of the organization.

Then, Shri Sompha Wangsa President Wancho Council, Shri talked about the need to reform the bad practices in the tradition and culture; however he urged that we must safeguard the essence of our tradition.

The Awareness program was attended by ZPMs, HODs, PRI members, Gaon Buras, representatives of Student organizations, SHG groups. (DIPRO)