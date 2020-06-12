Itanagar- IMC resumed Garbage Collection

Naharlagun- After much criticism for failing to collect garbage from various markets, sectors and colonies of the capital region, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) swung into action and started garbage collection on Friday.

The newly joined Municipal Commissioner of IMC Pravimal Abishek Polumatla himself was present here on NH-415 to monitor the garbage collection.

It must be mentioned here that yesterday Arunachal24 has shown a video of heap of garbage, and a interview of IMC engineer who have disclosed that ” the garbage collection is hampering due to fund crisis.

The vey next day , IMC has resumed garbage collection in many colonies, markets and along NH-415.

Meanwhile talking to the media, the Municipal Commissioner Pravimal Abishek Polumatla informed that payments issues are being sorted out.

“There was some legacy issue over payment of POL items. We are trying to solve the problem. All the payments will be cleared soon. Even the payment for repairing vehicles will be made and soon all vehicles will ply on the road,” he added.

Further he said all the issues concerning IMC will be sorted out on need basis.

“I have taken the charge as administrator this week only. One by one will try to solve all the issues. We will have a complete overhaul of inventory management within IMC,” he said.

Further he appealed to the people, especially the shopkeepers of the capital region not to throw garbage in the roads. “For cleanliness of the capital everyone will have to support us,” said the municipal commissioner.