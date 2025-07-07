Arunachal: Tawang Admin Moves Ahead with User Fee System for Waste Management

TAWANG— In a significant move towards sustainable urban cleanliness, the Tawang District Administration convened a review meeting to streamline the collection of user fees for Solid Waste Management (SWM) services. Held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the meeting was chaired by DC Namgyal Angmo, and attended by key stakeholders including market welfare bodies, hospitality sector representatives, and government officials.

DC Angmo clarified that the user fee is not a tax, but a nominal contribution required to support the manpower and logistics that keep Tawang clean and hygienic.

She urged full cooperation from commercial establishments, government offices, and local communities, emphasizing responsible practices such as using cloth bags and avoiding plastic packaging.

An open house discussion welcomed suggestions on how the fee should be structured, with a broad consensus forming around a tiered, quarterly collection model.

Representatives from the Hoteliers Association, Homestay Owners, Women’s Welfare Association, and others unanimously supported the initiative. The new fee structure will be officially notified soon.

This collaborative step marks a milestone in Tawang’s journey toward a cleaner, greener, and more community-driven waste management system.