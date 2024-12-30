Itanagar: Mayor meets with CM, discuss strengthening of urban development

ITANAGAR- In a significant development for Itanagar, the Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang met with the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar. The meeting focused on strengthening urban development and promoting self-reliance within the municipality.

During the meeting, Mayor Tamme Phassang expressed deep appreciation for the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership and support, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the state government and municipal authorities in driving meaningful change. He also apprised the CM about various grievances of the IMC that need attention from the government.

Further, Chief Minister Khandu shared his ambitious vision for empowering urban areas, stressing the importance of enabling municipalities like Itanagar to thrive independently. He underscored the need for robust infrastructure, innovative solutions, and proactive governance to ensure sustainable growth in urban spaces.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to address the challenges faced by IMC, assuring the Mayor that all grievances brought forward would be resolved promptly. His commitment to supporting municipal initiatives was praised as a significant step toward addressing the city’s pressing needs.

Concluding the meeting, Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt New Year wishes to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, expressing hope for a prosperous 2025. He reaffirmed his dedication to the continued progress and well-being of the people of Itanagar.