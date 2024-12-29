Rs 100 Cr GST fraud: Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two CA from Bihar

DARBHANGA ( Bihar )- Rs 100 Cr GST fraud Case: Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested two chartered accountants from Darbhanga in a case of GST fraud of Rs 100 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Police has said that further investigation will be done in this case. Both the accused were taken to Arunachal Pradesh after a Darbhanga court ordered transit remand for them on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh Police, in collaboration with Darbhanga Police, has arrested two chartered accountants in a case of GST fraud of Rs 100 crore. This action was taken in Vansara village of Rayam police station area.

The arrested chartered accountants Vipin Kumar Jha and Ashutosh Kumar Jha are accused of making fraud of crores of rupees in the GST return filing of their clients.

Arunachal Pradesh police said that an FIR has been lodged against both the brothers in Itanagar police station of Papumpara district for embezzling Rs 100 crore from GST. Both the brothers had been absconding for a long time after closing their accounts and offices.

Arunachal Pradesh Police traced both the accused through technical surveillance. After that, with the help of Darbhanga Police, both were arrested by raiding Vansara village.

It is being told that both the accused used to work as chartered accountants in Arunachal Pradesh and used to do large scale manipulation in the GST returns of their clients.

According to police sources, Rahul Jain, the proprietor of Siddhi Vinayak Trade Merchant Company, has done a business of Rs 650 crore. Out of this, Rs 99.31 crore has been withdrawn by filing GST returns. It includes Rahul Jain, Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Vipin Kumar Jha, Sonu Kumar Jha and Bittu Kumar Jha.

Sonu Kumar Jha and Bittu Kumar Jha, cousins ​​of the arrested accused, escaped by dodging the police and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

It was told that all the accused have committed fraud by providing the fake documents and wrong information. Regarding this matter, the GST Commissioner had registered case number 183/24 in the police station. In the investigation so far, a person named Rahul Jain has not been identified.

However, with the arrest of the two brothers, the hope of getting information about Rahul Jain has increased. Enquiries will be made in this direction. It was told that with the help of local police, they were doing recce for two days to arrest the accused.

The accused are of committing fraud of more than Rs 100 crore while filing GST returns of their clients. Since the disclosure of this scam, Arunachal Pradesh Police was continuously engaged in investigation and now this action was taken in Darbhanga.

The cooperation of Rayam police station of Darbhanga district was important in this big operation. This arrest was possible with the help of local police in finding out the hiding places of the accused and their local contacts.

Arunachal Pradesh Police has said that further investigation is underway in this case. It is alleged that many more big clients and associates may be involved in GST manipulation, which is being investigated.