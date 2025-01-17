Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler with 18 Grams of Heroin

NAHARLAGUN– Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Naharlagun Police have arrested drug peddler in Naharlagun and recovered heroin from his possession. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

In a proactive anti-narcotics operation under Operation Dawn 2.0, Naharlagun Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler, Ngurang Sensu (20), and seized 18 grams of suspected heroin during a late-night raid on January 14, 2025.

Acting on credible information, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC Naharlagun Police Station along with SI Vivek Linggi, Ct Sanu Raj and Ct B Mitkong rushed to A-Sector, Naharlagun under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

The police intercepted the accused, recovered 2.7 grams of suspected heroin from his possession. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that additional contraband was stored at his rented room in Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun.

With the assistance of EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, the team conducted a search of the premises and recovered 12 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 15.3 grams. The total seized contraband amounts to 18 grams worth approx ₹ 54,000/- in local market.

The accused has been arrested under Naharlagun PS Case No. 08/25 U/S 21(b)/29 NDPS Act. Initial investigations indicate that the heroin was sourced from Assam for distribution in ICR, targeting vulnerable youth.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, commended the police team’s swift and coordinated efforts in combating drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, reaffirming the department’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the region.