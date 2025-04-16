ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Stolen Tata Yodha Recovered in Joint Operation by Arunachal and Nagaland Police

The accused, identified as Habijul Ali (34), a resident of North Lakhimpur, Assam, was taken into custody and later brought back to Papu Hills Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Last Updated: 16/04/2025
1 minute read
NAHARLAGUN– In a successful display of interstate police coordination, a stolen Tata Yodha vehicle has been recovered and the accused apprehended, following swift action and cooperation between the police departments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

The theft was first reported on April 15, 2025, at the Papu Hills Police Station, after the vehicle was stolen from the parking area of Tata Motors, Papunallah. Responding promptly, Inspector Torum Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills PS, launched an investigation to trace the missing vehicle.

Acting on leads, the vehicle was located in Nagaon, Assam. A police team led by Sub-Inspector A.K. Jha, along with ASI D. Gurung and Constable Papu Halder, was dispatched to Nagaon under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.

Also Read- Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 55.05 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Borum-Doimukh Operation

However, the accused managed to flee the area with the stolen vehicle and moved toward Nagaland. Through real-time coordination with the Nagaland Police, the Arunachal team continued pursuit. The breakthrough came when the Nagaland Police, under the leadership of SDPO North Kohima Sheta Lohe, successfully intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the suspect in Kohima.

The accused, identified as Habijul Ali (34), a resident of North Lakhimpur, Assam, was taken into custody and later brought back to Papu Hills Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Also Read- Two Drug Peddlers Caught with Heroin in Lekhi

SP Mihin Gambo commended the relentless efforts of his team and expressed gratitude to the Nagaland Police for their prompt support. “The success of this operation highlights the importance of effective communication and collaboration between states in tackling cross-border criminal activities,” he said.

The recovered vehicle has been secured, and an investigation is underway to determine if the accused is linked to other similar incidents.

