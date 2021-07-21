Dy CM Chowna Mein reviews the Industrial Policy of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein reviewed the Industrial Policy of Arunachal Pradesh with the Commissioner and Secretaries from Planning & Investment, Industries, Agriculture, Forest and Tax & Excise Departments today.

While citing that the Industrial Policy need to be reviewed and updated from time to time as per the latest acts passed by the Govt of India and in consonant with the new Industrial Policies of the country to improve the ease of doing business in the State. He asked the Secretary of Industries to formulate an Inter-disciplinary committee by including members from all the line departments in order to correct whatever lacunas in the present Policy, if any. He said that the matters should be viewed in perspective of the convenient of the Industries in order to attract potential investors to do business in the State.

Reiterating the huge availability of land bank in the State, Mein asked the Forest and Horticulture Departments to formulate a Tea Policy and Horticulture Policy in order to encourage small tea growers and to facilitate setting up of food processing Industries in the State. He also asked the Secretary Agriculture to modify the Wine Policy so as to facilitate marketing of the locally produced kiwi wines from the State. He also asked them to effectively and fruitfully use the young agriculture and allied scientists in the field of research and development.

In the meeting, matters relating to incorporation of VAT extension in the Industrial Policy as per the Cabinet decision, large scale consumption of power in industries, subsidies for small tea growers, effective implementation of alternate crops for poppy cultivation, forward and backward linkages for Mega Food Park, etc were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner (Planning & Investment), Prashant Lokhande, Secretary (Financce and Tax & Excise), Y W Ringgu, Secretary Agriculture, Bidol Tayeng, Secretary (Planning & Investment), Nitu Tsering Glow, Secretary Industries, Hage Tari, Conservator of Forest, T Gapak , Director of Industries, Taru Talo and Asst Commissioner (Tax & Excise), Tapas Dutta among others.