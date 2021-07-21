ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Two NSCN UGs Surrendered in Longding

July 21, 2021
LONGDING-  Two Underground operative namely Captaion Hikai Wangsu (NSCN K2) of Longsom village and Jamgang Patadam (NSCN-K) of Khasa villager under Longding District voluntarily surrendered before Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate today.

On being enquired on the reason for surrender , They stated that They wanted to relinquish the path of violence, and  wanted to start a normal life. They told that they finally decided to surrender before Police and the administration after counseling from 36th BN CRPF officials.

Mr Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream, told them to start a new beginning and live a normal life; he also cautioned them  from going back to the path of violence again.

A formal surrender ceremony was conducted at DC office Longding and a Surrender certificate was handed to the surrendered outfits .

July 21, 2021
