Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Condoles demise of Tagom Darang

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned and condoled the sad demise of the state’s first generation civil servant Tagom Darang who expired on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

In his condolence message to Late Darang’s wife Smt Omang Moyong Darang, Khandu wrote “I am deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of our first generation civil servant Late Tagom Darang.

Hailing from babuk village, Late Tagom Darang completed his graduation from St Edmund’s College, Shillong and joined civil services as a base superintendent at Khonsa in 1965. He served in almost all the parts of the state as Circle officer, EAC, Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Commissioner and Secretary to Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He had retired in the year 2006.

In his demise, the State has lost a veteran administrator, who contributed immensely towards the development of the State in various capacities. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to the state during his memorable service career.

I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. Me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the grieving family and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow them with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message added.