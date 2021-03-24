Itanagar: ADM Talo Potom inducted into IAS cadre

ITANAGAR- Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Chief Estate Officer (CEO) Talo Potom has been appointed and inducted in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadres by Govt of India on March 20.

Under secretary to the Government of India (GOI) Pankaj Gangwar in a notification issued on March 20 said “the President is pleased to appoint the following member of the Non-State Civil Service of Arunachal Pradesh Segment to the Joint AGMUT Cadre of Indian Administrative Service against the vacancy determined by Government of India under Regulations 3 of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2019 on probation until further orders and to allocate him to the Joint Arunachal Pradesh Goa Mizoram Union Territories Cadre under Rule 5(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954”.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Potom on being inducted to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

‘I wish him best of luck for a bright career ahead. I am sure Potom will continue to perform his duty with full sincerity and dedication’. Said chief minister Pema Khandu in his twitter.

Union Minister of state for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has also in a social media post has congratulated Potom for his induction to the prestigious IAS cadre.

‘ my best wishes to him and hope he would continue to do his official duties with full dedication’ Rijiju said through facebook post.

It is to mention that Potom has served the state in PWD department , Urban Development and beside he played important roles in various eviction drive in and around capital complex for the development projects.

At present Potom has been looking after the construction of National Highway-415 and has been appointed as Chairman for underpass construction on NH-415 at Bank Tinali in the capital city.

Potom has been very popular among the people of state and in social media. He has been very active in the official works assigned by government from time to time.

Congratulation has been comming in from various corner and section of society to Talo Potom on being inductions of Potom to IAS cadre.

It is also to mention that recently the state government has recommended and nominated 5 senior officers from various department of state for the same out of which Talo Potom has been selected through interview and later appointed and inducted to IAS cadre under vacant post created by retirement of a senior IAS officer from state.