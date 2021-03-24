Arunachal: OWA hold medical assessment of PwDs for UDIDs

NAHARLAGUN- Noted NGO Oju Welfare Association (OWA) conducted a free-assessment medical camp for people with disabilities (PwDs) in collaboration with, state’s social justice & empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department, health directorate and Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in its campus here on Wednesday.

Appreciating the experts and large number of PwDs (children, young and old) of both sexes of various districts for attending the camp and the experts, OWA chairperson Anya Ratan said that the state has large number of PwDs without certificates to avail various benefits of state and central Govts.

Recalling the maiden camp organized by OWA in collaboration with Hyderabad-based National Institute of Empowerment of Persons with Disability (NIEPD) in January 2019, she said that on her special plea it had given teaching & learning material (TLM) kits to many without certificates which were issued later.

The Right of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 identifies 21 types of disabilities while most belong to four types (visual, hearing, motor and cognitive impairments) for which a certificate by authorities concerned is issued after assessment to avail the benefits, she said.

The suffering of PwDs, including thee OWA inmates, and plea of Arunachal Pradesh Parents’ Association for Disables (APPAD) had motivated me to conduct this camp at own expenses”, she disclosed.

The National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHF&DC) which extends loans to PwDs with soft interest of 4 to 5% had contacted her to request that the OWA should serve as a bridge to grant loans for which UDID is essential, she added.

The Unique ID for Persons with Disability (UDID) is essential for availing numerous benefits, including job reservation to travelling concession in all modes of transportation across the country, said UDI state programme officer Dr Dampak Mindo.

Total 1,193 Arunachalees so far have obtained UDIDs while Arunachal Pradesh based on its performance ranks 13 in the country.

National Youth Project state vice president Pradeep Kumar, recalling questioning the PwD term at regional conference of Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Hearing Disability at Shillong, said that the organization had moved the Centre for which the PwD term changed to Divyangjans.

TRIHMS orthopaedician Dr Taye Murtem, ENT Astt Prof Dr Amit Deb Barman, psychiatrist Dr Igam Bagra, audio-metrist Tana Ania; NHM clinical psychologist Oyin Mibang, SJETA UDID state coordinator Gomkek Yoka & assistant state coordinator Chukhu Ravi and Hills College of Teachers Education special education HoD Astt Prof Bishambek were resource persons, who were assisted by OWA WHL-181 floor supervisor Radhe Yari, call respondent Anu Miyu & senior respondent Omi Mize; special educationists Aditi Sahani, Sumpi Mitte and Onima Dalbong and all OWA staff.

Total 60 cases were registered while 100% ENT disable and 100% orthopaedics disable were assessed while many PwDs continued to make beeline S. in their assessment.