Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches new mobile app ‘My Namsai’

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today launched the new mobile application ‘My Namsai’ designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) Namsai here today.

While congratulating the officers of NIC Namsai, Mein urged to improve and enhance the features of the mobile app to highlight the tourism potential of the district.

Mein said development and promotion of tourist places is primarily the responsibility of concerned district tourism officer. He/she should ensure professionalism in their assigned responsibilities and put all efforts to boost the tourism in the State.

The new app will help tourists acquire reliable information directly through the government & bring all the tourism information of the district at one place.

The proposed mobile app will cater to the citizens at large under the G2C governance category. The app would cover the following areas of governance, Disseminating Information & other services related to Tourism at Namsai District and Disseminating information & latest activities of the District Administration

The mobile app will be accessible to all without any user credential restrictions. The updates of the app will be made available to the users on frequent intervals.

The My Namsai mobile app is being published in Google Play Store and will be available soon. It will be also available shortly in the Play Store. The iOS version is also being worked out and will be published in the App Store.