Arunachal

Arunachal: Army established Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre in Bordumsa

The skill centre is designed to teach traditional crafts, including bamboo work, weaving, wood carving and traditional embroidery.

Last Updated: November 29, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Army established Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre in Bordumsa

BORDUMSA-  Indian Army established a Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre at the Community Centre in Bordumsa, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The centre is inaugurated on 29 November 2024.

The initiative is a heartfelt endeavour of Army to empower the specially abled youth by providing them with essential skills to achieve self-reliance while preserving their cultural heritage.

The centre represents a significant step towards inclusivity & socio-economic upliftment in the region.

The skill centre is designed to teach traditional crafts, including bamboo work, weaving, wood carving and traditional embroidery.

These will carry the essence of rich culture of Arunachal Pradesh. The project holds immense potential of generating sustainable livelihoods.

Local leaders, youth & coordinators expressed their sincere gratitude towards the Security Forces & the local community.

The Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre is expected to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration showcasing the potential of empowerment through skill development and the Indian Army’s dedication to community welfare.

