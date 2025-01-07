Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) flagged off the 57-member Youth Contingent from Itanagar on 7th January 2025. The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Contingent will represent the State in the Viksit Bharat-National Youth Festival 2025 scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 11th and 12th January 2025.

Addressing the youth before the flag-off ceremony, the Governor advised them to represent the State in the best possible ways and showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s richness and developmental progress. He asked them to share success stories in various fields, including infrastructure, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

The Governor said that participation in the Youth Festival convened by the Premier of the Nation is a great opportunity and privilege for the participants. He exhorted the youth to create bonding amongst themselves, which he said would be a cementing factor in national unity and facilitate better political conduct in the future, he emphasised.

The Governor urged them to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit to realize the Viksit Bharat vision of the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. He said that the youth of the day will be in command when we celebrate our Independence in 2047. Therefore, the onus is on the youth to contribute and focus on those areas they want to progress and grow.

Shri Zignu Namchoom, Advisor to the Minister (Sports and Youth Affairs) also spoke on the occasion.

Shri C Dangmei, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Sangathan briefed about the selection of the State Youth Contingent. He informed that out of 15000 candidates, 57 youth from diverse backgrounds across the State were selected to represent the State in different categories, including folk dance, song, painting, declamation, story writing, poetry, entrepreneurship and social works etc.