ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

Represent the State in the best possible ways and showcase Arunachal Pradesh's richness and developmental progress: Governor to Youth Contingent

Last Updated: January 7, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik,   (Retd.) flagged off the 57-member Youth Contingent from Itanagar on 7th January 2025. The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Contingent will represent the State in the Viksit Bharat-National Youth Festival 2025 scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 11th and 12th January 2025.

Addressing the youth before the flag-off ceremony, the Governor advised them to represent the State in the best possible ways and showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s richness and developmental progress. He asked them to share success stories in various fields, including infrastructure, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

The Governor said that participation in the Youth Festival convened by the Premier of the Nation is a great opportunity and privilege for the participants. He exhorted the youth to create bonding amongst themselves, which he said would be a cementing factor in national unity and facilitate better political conduct in the future, he emphasised.

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

The Governor urged them to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit to realize the Viksit Bharat vision of the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. He said that the youth of the day will be in command when we celebrate our Independence in 2047. Therefore, the onus is on the youth to contribute and focus on those areas they want to progress and grow.

Also Read- Rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh on January 8

Shri Zignu Namchoom, Advisor to the Minister (Sports and Youth Affairs) also spoke on the occasion.

Shri C Dangmei, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Sangathan briefed about the selection of the State Youth Contingent. He informed that out of 15000 candidates, 57 youth from diverse backgrounds across the State were selected to represent the State in different categories, including folk dance, song, painting, declamation, story writing, poetry, entrepreneurship and social works etc.

Tags
Last Updated: January 7, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Workshop cum Training Program for Mental Health First Response held at RGU

Arunachal: Workshop cum Training Program for Mental Health First Response held at RGU

Arunachal: 2 Mtn Div GOC calls on the Governor

Arunachal: 2 Mtn Div GOC calls on the Governor

Arunachal: 'Disability is not inability' stated IMC Mayor, Tamme Phassang

Arunachal: ‘Disability is not inability’ stated IMC Mayor, Tamme Phassang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks for North East Region

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks for North East Region

Northeast Is Streaming Fast into National Life, Says Vice-President

Northeast Is Streaming Fast into National Life, Says Vice-President

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 22nd Convocation of RGU

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 22nd Convocation of RGU

Arunachal: Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Blood Donation Camp organised at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: DNGC NSS unit celebrated Constitution Day

Arunachal: DNGC NSS unit celebrated Constitution Day

Arunachal: HIM International School secured 1st position in a Quiz Competition on "Indian Polity"

Arunachal: HIM International School secured 1st position in a Quiz Competition on “Indian Polity”

Arunachal: Secretary Tourism Lays the Foundation Stone of Tourism View Point at Dariya Hill

Arunachal: Secretary Tourism Lays the Foundation Stone of Tourism View Point at Dariya Hill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button