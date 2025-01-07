Arunachal Governor interacts with IPR Officers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with the officers of the Department of Information and Public Relations at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th January 2025.

The Governor advised the IPR officers to explore new ways to contribute towards the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive development in the State. He also dwelled at length on the areas where considerable progress has been made, including infrastructure, telecommunication, horticulture and tourism that requires to be carried in national and international media.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

The Governor said that large numbers of projects and programmes are successfully implemented in the State, which needs to be highlighted. The developmental stories will create a positive environment and facilitate investments from outside, which would bring prosperity and more progress in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The Governor, while sharing about his meetings with Lakhpati Didis, NGOs working with drug addiction missions and sportspersons, urged the officers to focus on the success stories of individuals who have benefited from government programmes and schemes. It will encourage eligible beneficiaries, particularly the youth and entrepreneurs to avail benefits from the welfare schemes and programmes of the State and Central Government.

Also Read- Rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh on January 8

The Governor said that with innovative audio-visual presentations, the department can open the gate of Arunachal Tourism to more and more people. With innovation and the use of AI, the presentations can attract people’s attention and coerce them to visit Arunachal, he said.

The Governor, while stating that IPR Department is the fourth pillar of the government, asked the officers also to highlight the issues and responsibilities of the authorities and other departments through appropriate means. He said that such steps will greatly assist in good governance as it will ensure that the fruits of development reach the needy and the last person in the queue.

Earlier, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete briefed the Governor about the functions and responsibilities of the Department. Senior officers of the IPR Directorate, led by Director Onyok Pertin along with DIPROs from the districts attended the interaction.

Audio Visual presentations made by the Department on Vibrant Village Programme, tourism and developmental projects under Central and State flagship programmes were presented on the occasion.