Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Annual Alumni Meet 2025

The meet featured interactive sessions and storytelling segments, where distinguished alumni shared their personal and professional journeys.

Last Updated: 29/05/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR – Himalayan University celebrated its Annual Alumni Meet 2025 on May 28 at its scenic campus in Itanagar, bringing together a vibrant gathering of alumni, faculty, and current students.

Themed “Connect, Engage, Inspire,” the event served as a platform to honor the achievements of former students and strengthen intergenerational ties within the university community.

The program began with a warm welcome address by Mr. Kago Doilyang, Assistant Professor in the Department of English and a proud alumnus of the university. Mr. Doilyang lauded the accomplishments of fellow alumni, emphasizing their vital role in shaping the university’s reputation and legacy.

Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University and the Chief Guest, highlighted the significance of alumni as the torchbearers of the institution. He urged them to remain actively involved in guiding and motivating the current student body, stressing their position as pillars in the pursuit of academic and societal excellence.

The meet featured interactive sessions and storytelling segments, where distinguished alumni shared their personal and professional journeys. Their inspiring experiences deeply resonated with the student audience, reinforcing the university’s core values of perseverance, learning, and leadership.

In a key development, Mr. Takam Tayam was elected President of the Alumni Association of Himalayan University, with Mr. Dubom Lollen and Mr. Hemant Das taking on roles as association members. Their two-year tenure is expected to usher in a renewed era of alumni engagement and mentorship.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to continue building a strong, supportive alumni network that will contribute to the university’s vision and its broader impact on society.

