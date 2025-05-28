Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts 7th Convocation

ITANAGAR— Himalayan University marked a momentous occasion with its 7th Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the academic achievements of 930 graduating students and conferring honorary doctorates upon distinguished national personalities.

The university, established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, continues to play a pivotal role in higher education in Northeast India.

The event was presided over by Chancellor P. Subba Rao, who praised the perseverance of the graduates and the university’s academic community. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran presented the Annual Report, highlighting Himalayan University’s academic initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and future goals.

Also Read- Tensions Escalate as Minister Ojing Tasing Faces Backlash During Siang Dam Protest Meeting

Chief Guest Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister for Education, Tourism, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs & Libraries, delivered an inspiring address emphasizing the transformational power of education in state and national development. He commended the university’s role in uplifting youth and fostering leadership in the region.

The ceremony also saw the gracious presence of Adv. Hemant Goel, Chairman of the University, Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, and Joint Registrar Dilip Jain. Spiritual guidance was shared by Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, as Guest of Honour.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates New Staff Quarters at Chongkam

Two special guests — Nangbia Tapin, Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council, and Mrs. Lokam Sikap, Registrar-cum-Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council — were also in attendance.

The university awarded Honorary Doctorates (Honoris Causa D.Litt.) to:

Prof. Sat Parkash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, and former MP

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, veteran social worker

Vice-Chancellor Divakaran noted, “This convocation is not only about awarding degrees, but about celebrating the transformative impact of education on individuals and society.”

The event reaffirmed Himalayan University’s mission to empower youth through knowledge, values, and leadership, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of academic excellence in the eastern Himalayas.