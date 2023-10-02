ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Ministers, Chief Secretary join river cleaning on Gandhi Jayanti

A staggering total of 315 bags filled with garbage and debris were removed from the river, effectively contributing to the rejuvenation of this vital water body.

ITANAGAR-  In commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, a river cleaning was conducted along the banks of the Yagamso River within IG Park today.

Over 100 volunteers from the NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development & Housing, Smart City Itanagar, and Itanagar Municipal Corporation, came together to clean the river.

A staggering total of 315 bags filled with garbage and debris were removed from the river, effectively contributing to the rejuvenation of this vital water body. To ensure the proper disposal of the collected waste, Itanagar Municipal Corporation dispatched trucks to transport the garbage to the Hollongi Dumping Ground.

The event not only aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness but also served as a source of motivation for the dedicated volunteers.

Several prominent figures from the government were present to offer their support and encouragement. Among the notable attendees were Kamlung Mosang, Minister of the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Urban Development & Housing; Honchun Ngamdam, Minister of Rural Works Department; Dharmendra, Chief Secretary; and Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner of Urban Development, Urban Local Bodies, and Town Planning, along with other senior government officials.

The presence of these esteemed individuals underscored the government’s commitment to promoting cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was not only a fitting tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary but also a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). It served as a poignant reminder of the enduring values and principles that continue to inspire us all.

