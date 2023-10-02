Arunachal: Cyclothon, Walkathon events mark Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration

ITANAGAR– The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, in collaboration with the Department of UD & Housing, Smart City Itanagar, and Itanagar Municipal Corporation, organized a series of commemorative and engaging events today as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas 2023.

A solemn floral tribute was paid to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udyan Niti Vihar Park to mark the occasion, where in representatives from all religions came together to offer interfaith prayers. Further, a vibrant cyclothon was flagged off from Gandhi Udyan Niti Vihar and culminated at IG Park.

This event saw participation from around 50 cyclists who traversed a 15 km route, advocating the importance of a clean and green environment. More than 500 students from various schools joined hands in a walkathon that started at their respective schools and ended at IG Park. The walkathon symbolized the youth’s commitment to a cleaner India.

IG Park underwent a transformational cleanliness drive, emphasizing the essence of Swachh Bharat Diwas and instilling a sense of responsibility among the community members.

The program was honored with the presence of Kamlung Mosang, Minister, Department of Urban Local Bodies, UD & Housing, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Honchun Ngamdam, Minister, RWD, and Dharmendra Ld. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner (UD &H, ULB, TP), and other senior government officials who also participated in the Walkathon along with other dignitaries.

The event culminated with the felicitation of dedicated sanitary workers under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. An award ceremony for the painting competition held at VKV Chimpu also took place, highlighting the city’s creative talent.

Another notable highlight of the day was the launch of a comic book “Chacha Chaudhary and Swachh Arunachal Pradesh published by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Itanagar which aims to educate and inspire the youth on cleanliness and civic responsibility. The collaborative efforts showcased today underscore Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat mission and its vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

In his earlier remarks about influencing a shift in behavior among the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, the esteemed Minister Kamlung Mosang emphasized that the journey to a more eco-friendly and pristine Arunachal hinges on our individual and collective endeavors to maintain cleanliness in our environment. He further asserted that such efforts should be a daily commitment, not just an occasional effort.