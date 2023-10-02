Arunachal: BJP observed 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada

ITANAGAR – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh observed 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada (A Service Fortnight) from 17th September to 2nd October 2022. State BJP organized a mass cleanliness drive ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and culmination of the 16 days Sewa at Thupten Gatselling Monastery, Itanagar today.

The mass cleanliness drive as part of the ‘‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” was participated by Shri Nani Lajie State BJP Vice-President cum Convener Sewa Pakhawada, Shri Tagin Siga State Vice-President, Shri Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum State General secretary, Shri Nalong Mize State General Secretary, Shri Tadar Niglar State General Secretary, Shri Tame Phassang Mayor IMC, SOBs, Morcha heads, panchayat leaders and karyakartas.

Shri Nani Lajie Vice-President cum State Convener highlights on the various programme of Sewa Pakhwada programe conducted throughout the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 17th September to 2nd October 2022. He appreciated 16 days successful conduct of various activities by State BJP under Sewa Pakhwada and thanks SOBs, morchas, presidents of district and mandal and participants for their whole heartily support and put their effort for grand successes.

Lajie said that ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ marks the realization of the dreams and visions of Mahatma Gandhi for a clean and hygienic India which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mass movement by launching the ‘ Swatch Bharat Mission. He urged upon the youths to maintain hygienic conditions and to keep our surroundings clean and make India clean and also clean from the mind and heart too.

Later State BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on eve of 154th birth anniversary at Bank Tinali, Itanagar.

The State BJP is also observed 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji followed by mass cleanliness drive as part of the sewa Pakhawada at various districts and mandal level to mark Gandhi Jayanti and culmination of the 16 days Sewa Pakhwada programs in the state.