Nursing In Japan an emerging opportunity for Arunachal Youth

NEW DELHI- Commissioner Skill and Entrepreneurship Development, Arunachal Pradesh Saugat Biswas interacted with the nurses undergoing Japanese training in Gurgaon. The nurses are being trained in Japanese language with an aim of getting absorbed as caregivers in Japan by NSDC International Limited (NSDCI).

During the visit to the NSDC International Japanese training centre at Gurgaon the Commissioner took a detailed tour of the training academy, interacted with the Japanese language teachers and took a tour of the classrooms, hostel facilities, online training labs, canteen etc.

Biswas had a detailed interaction with the trainee nurses, who had come from various north-eastern States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland & Tripura.

Commissioner Biswas expressed appreciation to the NSDCI for maintaining high standards of training, and housing the trainees mostly girls in a comfortable environment.

The NSDCI is presently training nurses from north eastern States in Japanese language and offering them high paying jobs in Japan. The project is being funded from the North Eastern Council, thereby making it free of cost for the candidates.

Department of Skill & Entrepreneurship Development, Arunachal Pradesh is proactively coordinating registration of more and more eligible candidates from Arunachal Pradesh for the program.

Presently twelve eligible candidates have been enrolled for the Japanese training and employment program and some of the candidates have already received job offer letters from Japan.

Biswas during his visit to New Delhi also met the CEO of NSDC Ved Mani Tiwari and discussed the diligence made by NSDC while selecting the employers.

The NSDC an agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GoI while employing the nurses in Japan also handhold the process of settling down in the new country, he assured.

Biswas requested the CEO to do more mobilization workshops in Arunachal Pradesh regarding the scheme and other skilling schemes thereby pushing the vision of the Chief Minister of the State Pema Khandu.

Various new initiatives were also discussed with the CEO such as augmenting the training facilities in the ITIs, language training for employment in other countries, setting up of training centres in Arunachal Pradesh among other issues.