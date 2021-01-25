Arunachal: Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Itanagar

ITANAGAR- An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 61 km northwest (NW) of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:15 AM IST at a depth of 11 km from the surface

