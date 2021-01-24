Arunachal: Potholes On Tamlanagar Roads Create Hinderance For Commuters

TEZU: One of the prominent Village Tamlanagar is embedded with potholes and resident of this neighborhood are struggling hard in their inconvenience. Many more colonies and villages in the township are also suffered with this owes.

“This oldest village also called tribal colony received road facelift a decade ago however since then the link road connecting village from township remained abandoned with a reason best known to the department, During rainy season the situation become worst when rainwater run over the road. Villager truly find much inconvenient and makes complaint. But who care?, rues Soloi Ngadong Goanbura Tamlanagar.

Simultaneously farm line roads, Police colony road, FCI godown road, TR Camp road, road to Govt. Hr Sec School are literally in bad shape. Road accident is more susceptible in this kind of dilapidated road. Especially for school goers they faced the brunt of it in monsoon. “Lack of proper drainage also aggravates and walking in road becomes nightmare for us. The govt. school and other vital places of public interest have to be linked with good road to ensure safety and comfort of the public”, appeal one the student in anonymity.

Over 81.177 Km length in the township is look after by the Public Work Dept. In which 9.424 Km are earthen, 3.821 Km are Soling, 1.452 Km, 1.200 Km are WBM – I & II. However, BT are 63.063 Km and CC are 2.217 Km respectively, reveals the PWD source.

While bringing light on deplorable road condition to the local MLA, Karikho Kri expresses serious concern over the issue. He promises to improve the road in phase manner. “We have beautiful and well – planned town. If road is developed, the entire look of the township improves. We have given top priority to enhance better road and finding out ways and means for funds”, discloses the MLA.

Meanwhile, Nich Tadar Executive Engineer PWD said the dept doesn’t have adequate funds to renovate the entire road network which he estimated in crores to get it repaired. Still we not remained silent, the dept is much concern over the degrading of link road. We are finding out means to find out sufficient fund to improve the road”, says the EE.