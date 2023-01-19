ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

IMC conducts awareness progm on SWM for clean & Green Itanagar

Brand ambassador of Swachh Survekshan and Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celina Koyu also highlighted on the disposal of Dry and Wet waste.

Last Updated: January 19, 2023
ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ) conducted its awareness programme on Solid Waste Management ( SWM ) for clean and  Green  Itanagar at Mithun Gate  and Bank Tinali area of Itanagar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Tamme Phassang said that the programme has been organized following the Court directives to create awareness on cleanliness and a hygienic environment. If despite such awareness, the court has also directed the IMC to impose a fine against defaulters who create litters’ in public places.

Arunachal: Governor launches ‘Exam Warriors’ book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Unless we all accept that it is our duty and responsibility to keep our wards, colony and Itanagar clean it will be difficult even for IMC to maintain cleanliness. Though this awareness event is small but has a very large and clear message that we all have to work unitedly for a clean, green and peaceful Itanagar, stated Mayor.

He also elaborated, that even Prime Minister Narendra  Modi has pressed for cleanliness by initiating “Swatch Bharat Abhiyan ‘.We should know the litters we are creating is directly or indirectly affecting us, our environment and our health, added Tamme Phassang.

Arunachal: State Home Minister calls on the Governor

Earlier, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji briefed the gathering about various initiatives taken by the IMC on sanitation as well as Court directives to impose penalties who litters’ in public places.

Brand ambassador of Swachh Survekshan and Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celina Koyu also highlighted on the disposal of Dry and Wet waste.

 Among others, Deputy Mayor- Biri Bassang, and officials of IMC also attended the Awareness programme.

