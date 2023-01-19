Govt committed to preserve indigenous cultures of Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- “People of Arunachal Pradesh need to keep up with the evolving pace of development, but they also need to preserve and protect their indigenous culture and beliefs equally”, said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on January 19, while attending the inaugural function of 7th State Level Indigenous Youth Festival organized by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) from 18th to 22nd January 2023, at the Poi Pee Mau Ground in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Mein congratulated the members of IFCSAP for continuing with their efforts toward the protection, preservation, and promotion of the various cultures, traditions, and beliefs of the numerous indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. Acknowledging that it is one of the few festivals in the State which is celebrated by all tribes of the region, irrespective of their community, clan, or religious affirmations, Mein appreciated the Indigenous Youth Festival for providing platform for cultural integration, while promoting peace and harmony among the various indigenous communities of Arunachal.

These events play a crucial role in highlighting the state’s traditional art & crafts, local cuisines, songs, and dances, and go a long way in providing a source of livelihood to the community members. The Deputy Chief Minister also lauded the organization’s effort in bringing together the diverse youths of the State in one place, where they can learn about the State’s ancient culture and traditions. Adding on, he said that such events aid the younger generation to come closer to their roots and appreciate their rich cultural heritages, collectively representing Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein also emphasized on the rapid expansion of globalization, which has immensely benefited civilization all over but has also contributed to the gradual erosion of ancient customs, values, and traditions. In order to ensure that the people of Arunachal are able to keep up with the evolving development in the State without losing their ancestral roots, Mein stated that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is committed to building indigenous prayer halls and Gurukuls in every district of the State. These establishments will facilitate the practice of indigenous festivals, passing indigenous knowledge to younger generations and preserving the rich and diverse heritage of the land for generations to come.

He further said that Arunachal Pradesh is a land of multi-culture and beliefs, and called upon the people to respect each other’s religions while practicing their own.

He also said that Arunachal’s tribals have very rich folklore, folksongs and oral literature. He added that these need to be documented for preservation and promotion.

Meanwhile, Mein also visited the stalls and prayer centers at the event and offered his prayers to the indigenous Gods & Goddesses.

The event was also attended by the former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, the former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, among others.