Arunachal: Purwaiya Katha Samman will be awarded to Dr. Jamuna Bini for her short story collection

Arunachal

ITANAGAR-  Purwaiya Katha Samman will be awarded to Dr. Jamuna Bini for her short story collection, informed Dr. Ujjwal Alok, the national coordinator of Purwaiya in a latter addressed to Dr Jamuna Bini. 

National based literary organisation-Purwaiya has decided to honour prominent litterateurs of different languages of the country for the year 2022. It may be noted that Purwaiya honours writers in different genres of literature every year.

Dr. Ujjwal Alok, the national coordinator of the organisation said that for the year 2022, the Purwaiya Katha Samman will be awarded to Dr. Jamuna Bini for her short story collection ‘Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan’ under short story category.

Dr. Jamuna Bini is a well Known writer from North-East India. Her works have created a space in the realm of literature. ‘Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan’, this short story published from Samay Sakshya Publication depicts a different reality and theme of the lifestyle of North-East India. There are a total of ten short stories in this collection.

Other eminent awardees in various categories are Devendra Kumar Devesh, Secretary Sahitya Akademi, Kolkata region for translation and Priyadarshan, writer and journalist, NDTV India for criticism.

The award function will be held at national capital Delhi next month. Dr. Gorakh Prasad, the patron of the organisation have congratulated the selected litterateurs.

