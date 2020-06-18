Itanagar- SP laud the personal for their 24x7 services during the lockdown period

Itanagar- Capital SP Tumme Amo today lauded the services of the police personnels in capital region 24×7 during the nationwide lockdown for several weeks since March 23 onwards and thanks all for support to frontline workers and maintaining law & order, peace and tranquility in city.

Amo was addressing the officers and personnels of Itanagar police station where he motivated them to continue with the dedicated and sincere service for the safety, security and peace of capital city. ‘ do should not wait for result but work with devotion and dedication and there will be result in any form’ and appeal all section of society to cooperate with capital police for a better capital city of state.

Senior police officer Inspector D Bagra was also given away with send-off by the officers and personnel who has been transferred to West Kameng district from Itanagar police station.

ASP, SDPO, OC PS Itanagar among other police officers of Itanagar police station were present on the occasion.