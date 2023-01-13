Arunachal: State Home Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The State Minister for Home, Inter State Border Affairs etc. Bamang Felix called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th January 2023. They discussed about law and order and Inter State Boundary issues.

The Governor emphasized that all out efforts should be made to instill a sense of security amongst the people, particularly the vulnerable section of the society. He said that the security forces, particularly the State Police have to reach out to them and take care of their wellbeing.

The Governor shared his concern about the security of villagers in remote habitats in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts. The developmental projects and schemes for the people must reach their door steps, the Governor said while commending the State Government endeavour of ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ and ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan’, a mass movement aimed to educate and eradicate the evils of the society.

The Governor, while appreciating the initiative in solving the age-old boundary issues, advised the Minister to expedite the process to provide solace to the affected people at the earliest. He said that the aim should be to strengthen amity amongst the people and peace and tranquility in the boundary areas, peace within the State and check on unreasonable Bandh calls to avoid difficulties to our own people.