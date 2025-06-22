ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi Releases Two Books by Gyati Rana at AIRS Cultural Dialogue in Itanagar

The books, titled “Tryst with My Culture and Faith” and “Ui Lukko Nüñ – 2”, reflect Rana’s lifelong dedication to preserving and interpreting Apatani cultural heritage and indigenous belief systems.

Last Updated: 22/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi Releases Two Books by Gyati Rana at AIRS Cultural Dialogue in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, In a significant cultural event celebrating indigenous knowledge and literary contribution, the Apatani Inter-disciplinary Research Society (AIRS) organised a programme titled “A Cultural Dialogue on Apatani Heritage” on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, Itanagar. The event witnessed the formal release of two books authored by renowned Apatani thinker and writer, Gyati Rana.

The books, titled “Tryst with My Culture and Faith” and “Ui Lukko Nüñ – 2”, reflect Rana’s lifelong dedication to preserving and interpreting Apatani cultural heritage and indigenous belief systems. These works are expected to contribute significantly to the documentation and understanding of tribal philosophy and traditional knowledge systems.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi, acclaimed writer and cultural icon, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and officially released the two books. In his address, Thongchi lauded Gyati Rana’s contributions, stating, “Gyati Rana is someone who truly understands the heritage and essence of his tribe. His work is both scholarly and heartfelt.”

Also Read- Minister Dasanglu Pul Treks to Landslide-Hit Monpani, Announces Restoration and Bypass Road on NH-113

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado, Committee Member, AIRS, followed by an insightful introduction to AIRS’s mission and vision by Dr. Hage Doley, Chairman of AIRS. Dani Salu,  Advisor of AIRS, in his speech, described the event as “A small step for AIRS, but a giant leap for scholars seeking to document and share indigenous wisdom.”

Author Gyati Rana, in his address, extended his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, mentors, family, and well-wishers, acknowledging their invaluable role in the successful completion of his works. He also led a technical session focusing on the Ui Philosophy and the intricate belief systems of the Apatani community, followed by a dynamic audience interaction.

Also Read-  DC Papum Pare Reviews Progress of FTI Arunachal Campus Construction at Jote

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Koj Sambyo, Committee Member, AIRS, expressing appreciation to all dignitaries, guests, and participants. The event wrapped up with a group photo session and high tea, encouraging further informal dialogue among the region’s cultural and literary thinkers.

The event marked a milestone in AIRS’s continuous efforts to uphold and promote indigenous scholarship and cultural identity, setting a precedent for community-driven documentation and academic exchange.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University Promotes Environmental Awareness Through Tree Plantation Drive

Arunachal: Himalayan University Promotes Environmental Awareness Through Tree Plantation Drive

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik, Discusses ‘Rising Northeast’ as Milestone in Regional Growth

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik, Discusses ‘Rising Northeast’ as Milestone in Regional Growth

Arunachal: Youth Champions Trained to Tackle Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Itanagar

Arunachal: Youth Champions Trained to Tackle Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Annual Alumni Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Annual Alumni Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Joins National Youth Pledge: “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti”

Arunachal: Himalayan University Joins National Youth Pledge: “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti”

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts 7th Convocation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts 7th Convocation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts NSS Youth Drive on "Sehat aur Samaj" to Promote Health and Social Awareness

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts NSS Youth Drive on “Sehat aur Samaj” to Promote Health and Social Awareness

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

Arunachal: ICR DC Launches 3-Day Thematic Tourism Itinerary to Boost Adventure, Culture & Nature-Based Experiences

Arunachal: ICR DC Launches 3-Day Thematic Tourism Itinerary to Boost Adventure, Culture & Nature-Based Experiences

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button