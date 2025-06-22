Arunachal: Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi Releases Two Books by Gyati Rana at AIRS Cultural Dialogue in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, In a significant cultural event celebrating indigenous knowledge and literary contribution, the Apatani Inter-disciplinary Research Society (AIRS) organised a programme titled “A Cultural Dialogue on Apatani Heritage” on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, Itanagar. The event witnessed the formal release of two books authored by renowned Apatani thinker and writer, Gyati Rana.

The books, titled “Tryst with My Culture and Faith” and “Ui Lukko Nüñ – 2”, reflect Rana’s lifelong dedication to preserving and interpreting Apatani cultural heritage and indigenous belief systems. These works are expected to contribute significantly to the documentation and understanding of tribal philosophy and traditional knowledge systems.

Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi, acclaimed writer and cultural icon, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and officially released the two books. In his address, Thongchi lauded Gyati Rana’s contributions, stating, “Gyati Rana is someone who truly understands the heritage and essence of his tribe. His work is both scholarly and heartfelt.”

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado, Committee Member, AIRS, followed by an insightful introduction to AIRS’s mission and vision by Dr. Hage Doley, Chairman of AIRS. Dani Salu, Advisor of AIRS, in his speech, described the event as “A small step for AIRS, but a giant leap for scholars seeking to document and share indigenous wisdom.”

Author Gyati Rana, in his address, extended his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, mentors, family, and well-wishers, acknowledging their invaluable role in the successful completion of his works. He also led a technical session focusing on the Ui Philosophy and the intricate belief systems of the Apatani community, followed by a dynamic audience interaction.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Koj Sambyo, Committee Member, AIRS, expressing appreciation to all dignitaries, guests, and participants. The event wrapped up with a group photo session and high tea, encouraging further informal dialogue among the region’s cultural and literary thinkers.

The event marked a milestone in AIRS’s continuous efforts to uphold and promote indigenous scholarship and cultural identity, setting a precedent for community-driven documentation and academic exchange.