Arunachal: AP QueerStation & APLS Host “Queers ki Kahani 3.0” in Itanagar to Celebrate Pride Month and Queer Voices

ITANAGAR- As part of the global Pride Month celebrations, AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), hosted the third edition of “Queers ki Kahani 3.0” — a heartfelt and courageous storytelling event held at the APLS office in Itanagar.

The programme brought together over 30 queer-trans individuals and members of the literary and academic communities, providing a vital platform to share personal narratives and reflect on queer lives in Arunachal Pradesh.

At the core of the event was a powerful storytelling session where queer participants shared deeply personal accounts of coming out, navigating acceptance and rejection, and finding or losing support within families and communities.

These stories illuminated the diverse and complex experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals in the region, where progress toward inclusivity is emerging but continues to be met with pockets of social resistance.

In an enriching literary segment, acclaimed poet and APLS member Wanggo Socia delivered a session titled “Indian Writers’ Perspectives on Queer Identity and Representation in Literature.”

Tracing queer representation from ancient Indian scriptures to colonial erasure and contemporary rediscovery, Socia affirmed that queerness is rooted in the Indian cultural and literary fabric. “It is homophobia, not homosexuality, that is alien to India,” he emphasized, adding that queer identities are as natural as hunger or love.

The event also spotlighted mental health—a crucial but often neglected aspect of queer life—through an engaging wellness activity conducted by Dr. Yuma Narah, Assistant Professor of Psychology at NERIST. Her game-based therapeutic session encouraged openness, playfulness, and emotional connection among participants, fostering a safe space for dialogue and support.

The event was made possible with the active support of APLS, led by Padma Shri awardee Shri Y.D. Thongchi, who offered institutional support and space to ensure the queer community had a platform during Pride Month.

Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI) also supported this edition of Queers ki Kahani as part of its commitment to intersectional mental health and inclusive community engagement.

“Queers ki Kahani 3.0” marks not just a celebration of diversity and resilience, but also a call for continued conversation, cultural inclusion, and empathy in shaping a more accepting Arunachal.