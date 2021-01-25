Arunachal: Sainik school Niglok conducts advance coaching for super-30 students for Sainik school entrance exam

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The lone Sainik school of the state based here in East Siang District at Niglok near Ruksin is conducting an advance coaching for 30 students from nearby 30 villages to get them prepared for upcoming Sainik school entrance examination.

In this connection a mid-course meet for ‘Super-30’ students with their parents was held at the school on Sunday wherein Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Adi Baane Kebang President, Er. Getom Borang along with Women Wing President, Olen Megu Damin, Youth Wing President, Joluk Minung, ABK Academic Block Secretary, Dr. David Gao, Taman Tatin including Naval Officer, Commander Karambir Bhadana, IAF Squadron Leader Dr Sunita Bhadana and NCC Commander Lt Col Mandip Singh Niijar from defence sectors motivated the students and parents.

Speaking on the sideline of the mid-course meet, Sainik School Principal Lt Col Rajesh Singh urged parents to help their children get prepared for the upcoming entrance examination as there has no direct way or local quota to get admission in Sainik schools. “This is an initiative of the school authority to make the locals aware of the enrollment procedures of sainik schools. We have taken 30 students from 30 villages within the radius of 8 KM of the Sainik school Niglok under neighbourhood first initiative and most of them are girls (18 girls and 12 boys) and the coaching will help them get qualified in the entrance examination which is the only way to make into Sainik schools”, added Lt Col Rajesh Singh.

While Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering who is supporting the advance coaching students by sponsoring the whole fooding expenses urged the parents and guardians to guide their children properly, so that they may become human resources of the country. Ering also commended the efforts being made by the sainik school principal and his team to impart quality education to the students of the school. He expressed hope that the students who are undergoing the advanced coaching would achieve success in the entrance examination. On the day Ering also handed over a key of an ambulance to the school principal for any medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, Naval Officer, Commander Karambir Bhadana, IAF Squadron Leader Dr Sunita Bhadana and NCC Commander Lt Col Mandip Singh Niijar shared their experiences and offered suggestions to the parents of the ‘Super-30’ students on how they can help their children become fit to serve the Indian armed forces. They hoped that Sainik school Niglok will produce Commission officers for Indian armed forces in years to come.

Adi Bane Kebang President Er. Getom Borang and Women Wing President, Olen Megu Darin also spoke on the occasion and motivated the parents and students while appreciating the noble initiative of Sainik school Niglok for local people. ABK also placed a memorandum before the school authority, demanding for special consideration in group C and D job for local communities, particularly, to the land donors. To this Sainik school principal replied that locals are already placed in all groups including groups A, B, C and D.

Meanwhile, on behalf of all the parents of Super 30 students, one Kasep Tayom who is working in the Economics & Statistics Department of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as Assistant Director has expressed their thankfulness to the principal for such innovative ideas & visions including services provided by Sainik School like teaching, laundry, catering and security services.

“We are also thankful to MLA Ninnong Ering for being the part of Brain Child of Super 30. Some of our aspirants may not qualify the entrance test but the knowledge and the experience learned from this program will be beneficial to our children throughout their life. During the covid-19 pandemic situation we as parents, were unable to manage entrance coaching facility for our children, but this advance coaching in free of cost is helping us much. We are unable to pay back their noble services rendered toward our children, but our prayers and blessings will always remain with the team super 30”, concluded Tayom with an emotional note.

When asked about the quality of teachings, preparations for Sainik school entrance etc from one of a student, Dubom Eko from Depi village replied that teachings are good and he is hopeful to crack the exam to make into the Sainik school Niglok. His grand father, Onang Eko who attended the mid-course meet also opined hope that his grandson will pass the Sainik school entrance exam.