Itanagar: AZADI KA AMRUT MAHOTSAV held to pay tribute to Lt. MATMUR JAMOH and Lt. MOJE

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR:- The North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur under the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India in collaboration with the Directorate of Art & Culture, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh on 18th Sept’2021 in Auditorium Hall of MPCC, Naharlagun, commemorating the 75th year of Independence under the banner of AZADI KA AMRUT MAHOTSAV paid tribute to Lt. MATMUR JAMOH and Lt. MOJE RIBA, the revolutionary freedom fighters of Arunachal Pradesh, by giving Mementos and Certificates as recognition of their Supreme sacrifices to the kith and kins of both the revolutionary freedom fighters in the programme.

Lt. Matmur Jamoh, a native of Yagrung village with his team of 7 members had murdered Noel Williamson who was the then Assistant Political Officer of Sadiya and Dr Gregorson on 31st March 1911 along with their entire entourage of sepoys and coolies at Komsing and Pangi village respectively. This incident led to the famous Anglo-Abor of 1911. Eventually he along with Lomlo Darang and Bapok Jerang were given life imprisonment and sent to Kala Pani at Andaman & Nicobar Island and never returned even after we achieved independence. Late Jamoh had fought against the slavery policy of the Britishers.

And it was Late Moje Riba who had first hoisted the national flag in the state on 15th August 1947 at Dipa village in Lower Siang district. Born in 1890 (approx) to Lt.Gomo Riba in Dari village, Moje Riba joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1920s and participated in many freedom movements for which he was jailed in 1930s possibly in Sadiya or Pasighat. In the late 1930s he was appointed as the President of INC for Arunachal Pradesh (then North Eastern Frontier Tract, NEFT). He was the recipient of “ Tamra Patra” from the Govt. Of India. He had expired on 22nd January 1980.

Minister Cultural Affairs Taba Tedir who graced the occasion as the Chief guest, while speaking said, “We are very much inspired by this 2 freedom fighters” and he also said “in do Mahan freedom fighters se prerna milti hein ki hum bhi apne desh ke liye kuch karein”. He also said that there were so many unsung heroes of freedom struggle in Arunachal and that their names needed to be brought to light, which would be done under various programmes of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. He also expressed gratitude towards the Dept of Art and Culture and the North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur under the Ministry of Culture, GoI, for organizing the function and for giving recognition to the freedom fighters of our state.

Earlier beautiful cultural display of folk dances of both Adi and Galo tribe were also showcased along with Adi and Galo patriotic songs dedicated to both the freedom fighters.

Others present in the occasion were Secy Cultural Affairs Remo Kamki, as the Guest of Honour who also spoke on the occasion, Deputy Secy Art & Culture Smti. Mabi Taipodia Jini, Director IPR, Director Art & Culture and other officers and Officials of the Department of Art & Culture.