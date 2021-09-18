Itanagar: IMC is not only to cleaning garbage, also to clean drugs menace from the capital- Mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Mayor-Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang, said that ” IMC is not only related to cleaning garbage but also to clean such drugs menace from the capital region.

He was speaking to media, during ‘Say No to Drugs & Itanagar Safai Abhiyan ‘campaign being organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the Corporator Ward No. 8 and State Narcotic Control Bureau at Gandhi Park, Upper Niti Vihar today,

Mayor informed that ” Itanagar is the face of the state, and we have already suggested one building to be used for De-Addiction cum rehabilitation center in Itanagar “

Mayor informed that the state government has already created the plan and policy to fight against Drugs menace.

He also urged the youths to refrain from indulging in any such kind of menace that may ruin their career or image in the society and state as a whole. Further, he also assured to extend all possible help in fighting against such drug menace in the society.

Among others, DC(ICR) Talo Potom, Oli Koyu- SNC cum DNC, Dr. Pulin Kabak-MO(RBSK) , Ruhi Tagung -Corporetor- Ward No.8 also spoke on the occasion.