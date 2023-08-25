ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet approves creation of 1632 posts under various departments

The Department of Health and Family Welfare and Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) medical college alone got 1588 posts created.

Last Updated: August 25, 2023
ITANAGAR-   The State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, today approved creation of 1632 posts under various departments to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare and Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) medical college alone got 1588 posts created.

Under the department of Law, Legislative and Justice, approval has been accorded for creation of technical posts for the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent bench under the E-Court Project.

Besides, creation of a post of record keeper and a post of LDC skilled (contingency) for Papumpare District Judiciary, two more contractual posts of law clerk for Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench were approved.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet gave its nod for establishment of a District and Sessions Court at Seppa for providing timely judicial services to the people of East Kameng district. Prior to this decision, all the triable cases of East Kameng district were adjudicated by the District and Session Court, Bomdila which is 150 KMs away from Seppa.

This resulted in delay in trial of cases and hardships and inconvenience to the litigants also taking huge toll of their finances. Besides, security risks in transporting under trial prisoners had been a matter of concern for very long. The decision of Cabinet will bring succor to the people of the district.

Posts needed for smooth functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has also been approved.

In another decision, the Cabinet has approved creation of a Circle Headquarter at Changku bifurcating Pipu Circle in Chayangtajo Administrative Centre and a new Circle Headquarter at Sapapu in East Kameng district. Creation of a Circle Headquarter at Khazalang under West Kameng district has also been approved.

The Cabinet further approved the proposal for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which shall be tabled in the ensuing State Assembly session.

