ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor visits at Malinithan Temple

Malinithan Temple is a great tourist attraction for visitors to Arunachal Pradesh: Governor

Last Updated: August 24, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor visits at Malinithan Temple

LIKABALI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) visited Malinithan Temple at Likabali, Lower Siang District on 23rd August 2023. He saw the excavated remains of the temple, while being briefed by Buru Taki, Research Technical Assistant, Directorate of Research, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, about the archaeological site and new findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to archaeologists, the granite sculptures are believed to be from around the 14th century. Some of the preserved sculptures are those of Indra on Airavat, Surya on a ratha and magnificent Nandi bull. The temple dedicated to Goddess Durga is architecturally similar to those in eastern India.

Arunachal: Governor participates in the first day of Postgraduate Class

The Governor interacted with government officials, temple priests and Gaon Burahs in the temple complex and offered prayer at the temple. He complimented the society which looks after the monument.

Related Articles

The Governor said that Malinithan Temple is a pious and well preserved monument. He said that it is a great tourist attraction for visitors to Arunachal Pradesh, while suggesting the local MLA Kardo Nyigyor and Deputy Commissioner Lower Siang Marto Riba to further beautify the temple complex and maintain cleanliness to increase the footfall of visitors and devotees to the temple.

Arunachal: BRO Chief Engineer calls on the Governor

To commemorate his maiden visit to the archaeological site, Governor participated in a plantation programme organised by the Likabali Forest Division and planted a sapling of Ficus microcarpa.

Malinithan is a place associated with the legend of Lord Krishna. On the way to Dwarka from Bhismaknagar, Krishna and Rukmini were resting here and they were offered the choicest flowers by Goddess Parvati. Parvati addressed Rukmini as Malini which translates as one associated with garlands. Thus the place is known as Malinithan or place of garlands.

Tags
Last Updated: August 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Awareness campaigns on Drug abuse and POCSO Act, 2012 held at Koloriang

Arunachal: Awareness campaigns on Drug abuse and POCSO Act, 2012 held at Koloriang

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal, Fish farmers,  Fish Farming

Arunachal: Fish farmers trained on Scientific Fish Farming Technology

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates various projects in Miao, Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates various projects in Miao, Changlang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button