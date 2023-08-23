Arunachal: BRO Chief Engineer calls on the Governor

PASIGHAT- AK Mishra, Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank, Border Roads Organization called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Pasighat on 22nd August 2023. The BRO Chief Engineer provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing projects under Project Brahmank, focusing on the pivotal role of these projects in enhancing regional connectivity and local development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor, recognizing the paramount importance of robust road communication, underlined the need to accelerate the pace of road construction to ensure the timely completion of nationally significant projects and the upliftment of local communities. Stressing the importance of road connectivity, he encouraged the BRO Chief Engineer to expedite the integration of remote border villages, under the Vibrant Villages Programme and foster inclusivity and development in these areas.

The Governor underscored the need to keep the road maintained so as to cause least discomfort to the villagers and people of the villages connected by the BRO roads. He also stressed on timely completion of road construction packages and ensuring proper quality of works.

In line with his commitment to advancing rural well-being, the Governor articulated that improved road infrastructure would have a far-reaching positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of rural populations. Enhanced access to education and healthcare services was highlighted as a significant benefit, and he pointed out the potential for increased tourism given the state’s natural beauty. He urged the Border Roads Organization and all individuals associated with this premier road construction agency to actively participate in the developmental trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor complimented the BRO, Project Brahmank and all its personnel for their dedicated and committed efforts to progress strategic roads in difficult terrain and conditions. He called for the meticulous completion of road construction packages while maintaining high standards of quality workmanship.