Arunachal: Over Rs. 1.45 Crore injected into local SHGs through Credit Camp and Loan Disbursement

SEPPA- In a remarkable initiative, the District Mission Management Unit of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organized a comprehensive credit camp and loan disbursement program for 107 registered Self Help Groups (SHGs) from East Kameng district. The event took place today in Seppa and saw the participation of officials, PRIs, and representatives from various financial institutions.

Under the coordination of Block Mission Management Units from Seppa, Chayangtajo, and Bameng, a cumulative loan amount exceeding Rs. 1.45 crore was disbursed to the SHGs. The funds, facilitated by APEX Bank and SBI Seppa branch, are earmarked to enhance diverse livelihood opportunities within the district.

The ceremonious distribution of loans was marked by the handing over of ceremonial dummy cheques, bearing the signatures of the APEX Bank Manager and SBI Field Officer. This significant event occurred in the presence of senior officers and PRIs, underscoring the importance of financial inclusivity and empowerment at the grassroots level.

Doyak Singhi, Zilla Parishad Member of 7-East Seppa, emphasized the innate capability of women SHGs in managing household tasks, engaging in various activities, and actively participating in group meetings and gram sabhas. Stressing the need for accessible banking facilities in remote areas, he envisioned greater financial activity and self-reliance among women.

Recognizing the commendable 100% timely repayment rate of SHG credit linkages, Pem Chutrup Ngangmu, Branch Manager of Apex Bank Seppa, lauded the diligent efforts of ArSRLM officers in building the capacity of self-help groups. Ngangmu pledged continuous support for the financially independent women facilitated by ArSRLM.

Uma Sankar, Field Officer from SBI Seppa, highlighted the importance of financial literacy among SHGs and emphasized the timely repayment of credit loans as a crucial aspect of maintaining strong financial health.

The event witnessed a congregation of heads of departments from various institutions, including KVK, DVO, DDM NABARD, TDO, BDO, DAO, DHO, HMO, ADO, MGNF, and representatives from APEX, SBI, APRB, PNB, CBI, and NESFB. The program concluded with insights shared by SHG mothers from Seppa and Bameng block, offering valuable perspectives on the transformative impact of the initiative.