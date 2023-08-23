Arunachal: Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp held at Jangda village in Tawang dist

TAWANG- The first Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp for Tawang district for the year 2023-24 held today at Jangda village under Jang sub division today. The camp was inaugurated by ic Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Rinchin Leta, in presence of Circle Officer, Lhou Thutan Wangchu, other senior officers from various departments from Jang sub division, Tawang headquarters and public of Jangda village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the villagers ic Deputy Commissioner, asked the villagers to take maximum benefit from the camp at their doorstep. He asked the department concern looking after schemes under saturation tracker to include any beneficiary left out.

Speaking about various welfare schemes he informed the villagers to register their names to avail benefits under schemes like ANBY, ANKY, PMABY, CMAAY etc.

Ic Deputy Commissioner felicitated the school toppers of Government upper primary School, Jangda and inspected the stalls and felicitation counter of different departments attending the camp.

More than 20 government departments attended the camp benefitting 170 villagers.

He later visited and met the senior citizen of the village karma leta, who has been carrying forward the traditional art of mask making and other wood craft since last many years.