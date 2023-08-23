ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp held at Jangda village in Tawang dist

More than 20 government departments attended the camp benefitting 170 villagers.

Last Updated: August 23, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp held at Jangda village in Tawang dist

TAWANG-  The first Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp for Tawang district for the year 2023-24 held today at Jangda village under Jang sub division today. The camp was inaugurated by ic Deputy Commissioner, Tawang,  Rinchin Leta, in presence of Circle Officer, Lhou Thutan Wangchu, other senior officers from various departments from Jang sub division, Tawang headquarters and public of Jangda village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the villagers ic Deputy Commissioner, asked the villagers to take maximum benefit from the camp at their doorstep. He asked the department concern looking after schemes under saturation tracker to include any beneficiary left out.

Speaking about various welfare schemes he informed the villagers to register their names to avail benefits under schemes like ANBY, ANKY, PMABY, CMAAY etc.

Ic Deputy Commissioner felicitated the school toppers of Government upper primary School, Jangda and inspected the stalls and felicitation counter of different departments attending the camp.

Related Articles

More than 20 government departments attended the camp benefitting 170 villagers.

He later visited and met the senior citizen of the village karma leta, who has been carrying forward the traditional art of mask making and other wood craft since last many years.

Tags
Last Updated: August 23, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal, Fish farmers,  Fish Farming

Arunachal: Fish farmers trained on Scientific Fish Farming Technology

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates various projects in Miao, Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates various projects in Miao, Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveil Silapalakam with names of 40 unsung heroes in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveil Silapalakam with names of 40 unsung heroes in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button