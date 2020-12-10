Arunachal: Governor witnesses the foundation stone laying ceremony

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) witnessed, by virtual mode, from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the New Parliament Building on Sansad Marg, New Delhi by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 10th December 2020.

The Governor said that the new building is the conceptual foundation of our vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and it will truly be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time in India.

With optimum utilization of efficient green technology, environment friendly process, and Indian technical knowhow, this project will offer employment opportunities to many of our Country men. Besides its various National benefits this will also contribute towards the economic benefit of the people working for the completion of this building.

This project, particularly its fast track time schedule will be a high engineering feat to reckon with. It will promote the needs and usher in the aspirations of ‘New India’, the Governor said.

The Governor expressed his confidence that this state-of-the-art unique triangular shaped building and energy efficient structure, with superior security facilities, more space, adjacent to the present Parliament will be a befitting tribute to our freedom fighters on the 75th anniversary of Independence of India in 2022, when it is expected to be complete.

The Governor congratulated the Prime Minister for making the dream of the construction of a new building for the Parliament come true and also for providing an ideal place to showcase the rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.